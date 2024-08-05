Expert Tips on Sun Protection: How to Safeguard Your Skin This Summer

As summer temperatures soar, safeguarding your skin from harmful UV rays becomes increasingly important. Dr. Mariano Busso, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, explains the differences between UVA and UVB rays and emphasizes the need for broad-spectrum sun protection. UVA rays penetrate deeper into the skin and can cause significant damage even indoors or on cloudy days, while UVB rays are primarily responsible for sunburn. Dr. Busso advises looking for sunscreens with ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide for natural protection, or avobenzone and Parsol 1789 for chemical options. He also highlights the importance of reapplying sunscreen regularly and incorporating it into your daily routine to effectively prevent skin cancer and premature aging.