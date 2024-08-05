Hurricane Debbie Makes Landfall in Florida, Threatens Catastrophic Rainfall

Debbie has intensified into a Category 1 storm and made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region. Emergency disaster declarations have been issued in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina as the storm threatens to unleash historic and potentially catastrophic rainfall. With rainfall expected to reach up to 20 inches in some areas, including Savannah, residents are urged to prepare for severe flooding. The National Hurricane Center warns that the storm could stall offshore, exacerbating the risk of heavy rain and flooding.