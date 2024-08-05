"Know Before You Go": Major Construction Updates in the Coachella Valley

In the latest "Know Before You Go" segment, we provide updates on significant construction projects across the Coachella Valley to help you avoid traffic delays. Key projects include power and sewer line work on Jefferson Street in Indio and La Quinta, a road rehabilitation project in Palm Springs, and storm drain work on Ramon Road. Additionally, road striping is underway in Indio, and street improvements continue on Fred Waring Drive in Indian Wells. Viewers are advised to use alternative routes where possible and drive cautiously through construction zones.