Local & Community
Nixon Fire in Southern Riverside County Nears Full Containment
The Nixon Fire in Southern Riverside County is now 82% contained, according to Cal Fire. Since starting last Monday, the blaze has burned 5,222 acres and destroyed 23 structures. Investigators determined the fire was sparked by a privately owned electrical panel. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported, and firefighters anticipate achieving full containment by Wednesday.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 5, 2024
