Palm Springs Police Seek Four Suspects in Assault on Elderly Resident

The Palm Springs Police Department is actively searching for four men in connection with a violent assault on a 70-year-old resident early Sunday morning. The incident, which left the elderly victim with significant facial and head trauma, occurred around 4:30 AM on South Riverside Drive. Initial investigations suggest the attackers were four Latino men. Authorities are working diligently to identify witnesses and determine the motive behind the attack. The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.