Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Sacramento Golf Course
A single-engine Piper aircraft made an emergency landing at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex near Sacramento after experiencing engine failure shortly after taking off from McClellan Airfield. The pilot executed a belly landing, skidding across grass and pavement before coming to rest against the pro shop. The pilot sustained only minor injuries and walked away from the crash. No injuries were reported on the ground. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 5, 2024
