Team USA Shines with Golds and Records at Paris Summer Games

Team USA had a successful final night at the pool during the Paris Summer Games, securing several unexpected wins and tying China for the lead with 19 gold medals. Noah Lyles claimed victory in the men's 100-meter race after a thrilling photo finish. Bobby Finke set a new world record in the 1500m freestyle, and the women's team broke another world record in the 4x100m medley relay. Cyclist Kristen Faulkner, a last-minute addition to the Olympic team, won gold, while golfer Scottie Scheffler achieved a course record of 62 to add an Olympic gold medal to his achievements.