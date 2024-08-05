U.S. Wildfires Scorch Over 2 Million Acres, Doubling the Size of Rhode Island

Large wildfires are currently burning across a dozen states in the U.S., with a total area of over 2 million acres affected—more than double the size of Rhode Island. California's Park Fire, now the largest active wildfire in the country, has burned over 400,000 acres, making it the fourth-largest in the state's history. It has destroyed hundreds of structures, including homes. Near Denver, the Alexander Mountain Fire and the Quarry Fire are impacting communities, with firefighters working tirelessly to contain them. Students and teachers are returning to school even as some remain unable to return home.