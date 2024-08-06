Celebrate with Jerry: #HolidayCalendar Pop Quiz Fun

Today marks the celebration of some fun and unique holidays, including National Wiggle Your Toes Day, National Root Beer Float Day, Balloons to Heaven Day, and National Gossip Day. In honor of these special occasions, we've put together a pop quiz. Test your knowledge on REO Speedwagon's 1981 hit and find out which celebrity provided the narration for the teen drama "Gossip Girl." Celebrate, learn, and enjoy the little things that make today special.