Clarence Thomas Under Scrutiny for Undisclosed Trip on Donor's Private Jet

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is facing renewed scrutiny over an alleged 2010 trip to New Zealand on a private jet owned by billionaire donor Harlan Crow. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden claims that Thomas never reported the flight, which may have tax implications if Crow deducted it from his returns. Crow has previously hosted Thomas on luxury trips, including on his yacht. Thomas has stated he was advised not to disclose such hospitality. Crow's spokesperson dismissed the accusation as harassment, while Thomas has not commented on the matter.