Edge Hill Fire Destroys Homes in San Bernardino, Residents Evacuate Amidst Massive Flames

A fast-moving wildfire, named the Edge Hill Fire, has devastated the Little Mountain community in San Bernardino, destroying multiple homes and prompting urgent evacuations. The fire, fueled by excessive heat, started around 2:30 PM and led to evacuation orders for hundreds of residents. Dramatic video footage shows residents fleeing the area and firefighters battling the flames with hoses and helicopters. An evacuation center has been established at a local elementary school as authorities work to assess the damage and determine the fire's cause.