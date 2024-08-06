Edge Hill Fire Destroys Homes in San Bernardino's Little Mountain Community

The fast-moving Edge Hill Fire swept through the Little Mountain area of San Bernardino on Monday, destroying at least five homes and forcing residents to evacuate. High winds and triple-digit temperatures fueled the blaze, which erupted around 3 p.m. Erica Hernandez lost her home and pets in the fire, while Sal Diaz's daughter's house was burned to the ground. Mandatory evacuations remain in effect as authorities investigate the fire's cause.