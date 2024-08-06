Family Demands Justice After Video Shows Fatal Altercation at Milwaukee Hotel

Newly released video from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office shows the moments leading up to the death of Devonte Mitchell outside a hotel in late June. Mitchell's death was recently ruled a homicide, and the footage shows him being dragged, kicked, and punched by hotel staff. His family is demanding justice and questioning why crucial video evidence of the initial disturbance has not been released. The district attorney had awaited the autopsy results before deciding on charges, but no arrests have been made yet.