Indio Expands Cooling Center Hours to Combat Extreme Heat

To help residents stay cool during the extreme heat, the city of Indio is reminding the public about the availability of cooling centers across the area. Facilities like Valley Rescue Mission and Martha's Village and Kitchen have extended their hours on weekends to provide relief. For more information on cooling centers throughout the Coachella Valley, visit NBC Palm Springs' website.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 6, 2024

