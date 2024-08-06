Investigation Launched After Body of Missing Woman Found in Northern California

Authorities in Northern California are investigating the death of a missing woman whose body was discovered on Sunday. The discovery followed an incident where Joshua Gonzalez appeared at the Watsonville Police Department threatening his three-year-old daughter with a knife. Police shot Gonzalez, who is in stable condition. The woman's body was found in a remote area near Watsonville, and her death is being treated as a homicide. Gonzalez has a history of violence, with past charges involving first responders. The victim leaves behind her daughter, now in the care of her family.