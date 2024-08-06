News

ALERT

Local & Community

Meet the McDonald's-Inspired Pups at Palm Springs Animal Shelter!

The Palm Springs Animal Shelter introduces their adorable McDonald's-inspired litter: French Fry, Nugget, Flurry, and Cola. These charming pups are ready to bring joy to your home. Don't miss the Clear the Shelter event from August 16-18 for a chance to adopt.

By: NBC Palm Springs

August 6, 2024

Palm Springs Animal ShelterMcDonald's-inspired puppiesFrench FryNuggetFlurryColaClear the Shelter eventpet adoptionAugust 16-18
Link Copied To Clipboard!
advertisement placeholder
More Headlines>>>
Loading...