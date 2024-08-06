Local & Community
Meet the McDonald's-Inspired Pups at Palm Springs Animal Shelter!
The Palm Springs Animal Shelter introduces their adorable McDonald's-inspired litter: French Fry, Nugget, Flurry, and Cola. These charming pups are ready to bring joy to your home. Don't miss the Clear the Shelter event from August 16-18 for a chance to adopt.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 6, 2024
