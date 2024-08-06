Local & Community
Power Outage Hits Cathedral City Amid Heat Wave, Affecting Nearly 300 Homes
During a heat wave in the Coachella Valley, approximately 300 homes in Cathedral City experienced a power outage today. Southern California Edison reported that 279 homes were without power since around 1 a.m., with most power restored by the afternoon. As temperatures remain above average, experts advise residents to keep emergency supplies, such as flashlights and fresh batteries, on hand in case of extended outages.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 6, 2024
