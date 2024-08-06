Scorching Heat Continues in the Coachella Valley with Excessive Heat Warnings in Effect

Temperatures in the Coachella Valley are soaring above normal, with highs ranging from 114 to 118 degrees. An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of Riverside County until tonight. Monsoonal moisture is bringing increased humidity, making conditions even more uncomfortable. There is a slight chance of mountain thunderstorms, which could bring some sprinkles to the valley. While temperatures are expected to drop slightly after today, they will remain above 110 degrees through the week.