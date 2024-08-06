Sun Line Transit Agency Receives $500,000 for Renewable Energy Projects

Sun Line Transit Agency was awarded $500,000 in funding from Congressman Raul Ruiz and Senator Alex Padilla to support its energy independence initiatives. The funding will be used to develop a solar microgrid in Thousand Palms, which will collect, store, and distribute solar energy to fuel hydrogen-powered buses, helping to reduce emissions and improve air quality in the Coachella Valley. The agency also aims to enhance its bus system and combat diseases like asthma and COPD, prevalent due to high pollution levels in the area.