Supreme Court Rejects Missouri's Bid to Lift Gag Order in Trump's Hush Money Case

The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey seeking to lift a gag order in former President Trump's New York hush money case and delay his sentencing. Bailey argued that the gag order violated the First Amendment rights of Missouri voters by preventing them from hearing Trump speak. New York Attorney General Letitia James countered that allowing the lawsuit would undermine Trump's court proceedings. The Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit without comment. Trump is set to be sentenced next month after his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush money payments to an adult film star.