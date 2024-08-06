Team USA Shines in Paris with Medals Across Multiple Events

Team USA continues to excel at the Paris Games, with American athletes reaching the podium daily. Simone Biles added a silver medal on the floor to her three golds, marking a triumphant return after overcoming the "twisties" that affected her in Tokyo. Valerie Allman secured her second consecutive gold in discus, while Sam Kendricks earned silver in pole vault. The US mixed triathlon and shooting teams also took silver, and the women's 3x3 basketball team staged a remarkable comeback, winning bronze after an 0-3 start. Keywords: Team USA, Paris Games, Simone Biles, Valerie Allman, Sam Kendricks, medals, 3x3 basketball, comeback, triumph.