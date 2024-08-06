Sports
Team USA Triumphs in a Weekend of Sporting Glory
Team USA celebrated a triumphant weekend across various sports, with Scotty Scheffler leading the charge on the golf course. Scheffler surged to victory, capturing a gold medal with a stunning final round performance. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic claimed his first Olympic gold in tennis, defeating Carlos Alcaraz to complete his career Golden Slam. The USA is closing in on China's lead in the overall medal count, promising an exciting conclusion to the games.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 6, 2024
