CA, US & World
US Personnel Injured in Suspected Rocket Attack on Iraq Air Base
Several US personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, according to a defense official. The Defense Department has attributed the attack to Iran-aligned militia groups. The Iraqi military reported that two rockets were launched from a nearby vehicle, which was intercepted before eight more rockets could be launched. The Iraqi military is actively searching for the perpetrators. The Pentagon has condemned the attack as a dangerous escalation, highlighting Iran's destabilizing influence in the region. In response, the US has deployed additional military assets to the area as tensions rise amid concerns of retaliation against Israel.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 6, 2024
US personnel injuredrocket attackAin al-Asad air baseIraqIran-aligned militiaIraqi militaryPentagonescalationdestabilizingmilitary assetsIsrael retaliation.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...