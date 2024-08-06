US Personnel Injured in Suspected Rocket Attack on Iraq Air Base

Several US personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq, according to a defense official. The Defense Department has attributed the attack to Iran-aligned militia groups. The Iraqi military reported that two rockets were launched from a nearby vehicle, which was intercepted before eight more rockets could be launched. The Iraqi military is actively searching for the perpetrators. The Pentagon has condemned the attack as a dangerous escalation, highlighting Iran's destabilizing influence in the region. In response, the US has deployed additional military assets to the area as tensions rise amid concerns of retaliation against Israel.