Usha Vance Speaks Out in Support of Husband JD Vance Amid Controversy

Usha Vance, wife of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance, has publicly defended her husband after his past comments resurfaced, describing Democratic leaders as "childless cat ladies." Usha emphasized that JD's remarks were intended to highlight the challenges of parenting in America. Usha, a Yale Law graduate and former registered Democrat, has become a key supporter of the Trump-Vance ticket. Despite past controversies involving JD's emails criticizing Trump and police, Usha remains steadfast in her support, stating that she believes in the potential good their ticket can bring to the country.