Algerian Boxer Iman K Advances to Olympic Gold Medal Fight Amid Controversy

Algerian boxer Iman A. K has won her semifinal match at the Paris Olympics, advancing to the gold medal fight in the women's 66 kg division. Her unanimous decision victory over a Thai opponent comes amid ongoing debate about gender eligibility in women's sports. Iman and Lin Ying, a boxer from Chinese Taipei, have faced false accusations regarding their gender, despite both competing in women's events for years, including the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Meanwhile, Team USA continues to excel, leading with 24 gold and 86 total medals. Notable achievements include Cole Hocker's record-setting gold in the 1500m and Gabby Thomas's victory in the 200m.