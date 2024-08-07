Weather
Cooler Temperatures on the Horizon, but Humidity Set to Rise in the Coachella Valley
As the excessive heat warning expires tonight, Coachella Valley residents can expect slightly cooler temperatures but increasing humidity. Today’s high reached 112 degrees, slightly above the normal 108. Tomorrow promises cooler weather but more humidity, with a chance of sprinkles and thunderstorms, particularly in the mountains and high desert areas. The seven-day forecast indicates potential rain on Wednesday, with temperatures rising through the weekend before dipping next week.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 7, 2024
Coachella Valley weather forecast temperature drop humidity rise thunderstorms excessive heat warning Rancho Mirage Palm Springs
