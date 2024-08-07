Sports
Cuban Super Heavyweight Mía López Retires After Historic 5th Olympic Gold
In his sixth Olympic appearance, Cuban super heavyweight wrestler Mía López achieved a historic feat by securing his fifth consecutive gold medal. At 41 years old, López's accomplishment surpasses even Michael Phelps' record. He defeated Fernández of CH by a score of 6-0 before retiring with his shoes left on the mat—a symbolic gesture marking the end of his illustrious career.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 7, 2024
