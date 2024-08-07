Entertainment Report
Disney Streaming Services Announce Price Hikes
Disney has announced price increases for its streaming services, including Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. Starting October 17th, U.S. subscribers will pay $2 more per month for Disney Plus plans. Hulu's ad-supported plan will also see a $2 increase, while its ad-free plan will go up by $1. ESPN Plus will also raise its monthly fee by $1.
By: NBC Palm Springs
