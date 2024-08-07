Four Hotel Employees Charged with Murder in Milwaukee Death

The Milwaukee County District Attorney has charged four former Hyatt Regency Hotel employees with felony murder in connection with the death of Devonte Mitchell in June. Video footage shows the employees violently dragging Mitchell outside the hotel and restraining him. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner ruled Mitchell's death a homicide, citing cocaine and meth as contributing factors. The charges were filed against two security members, a front desk agent, and a bellman, accusing them of causing Mitchell's death while committing misdemeanor battery. Mitchell's family believes he suffered a mental health episode and is calling for convictions.