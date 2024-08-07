Man Arrested for Animal Abuse and Domestic Violence in Coachella Valley

Oscar Jesus Romero Moreno has been arrested for animal abuse and domestic violence after reportedly slamming his six-month-old terrier, Orio, to the ground, strangling the dog, and fracturing its leg. Witnesses reported the abuse, leading investigators to suspect domestic violence against a woman in the home. Moreno was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in court on August 13th. Orio is currently recovering and available for adoption at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus, where staff hope he finds a loving home.