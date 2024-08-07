Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's Rise to National Spotlight

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, now Vice President Kamala Harris's running mate, is gaining national attention. Walz, a former high school teacher and football coach, has served two terms as governor and represented a Minnesota congressional district for 12 years. His leadership during the George Floyd protests and progressive policies, including abortion rights and free school meals, appeal to some on the left but have drawn criticism from Republicans. Walz's candid style, exemplified by his "weird" remark about Donald Trump, showcases his approach to the campaign.