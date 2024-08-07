Local & Community
Palm Springs Launches "Love Local" Gift Card Program to Boost Shopping
Palm Springs has introduced "Love Local Palm Springs," a digital gift card program that encourages residents to shop locally. Through this limited-time initiative, residents can purchase digital gift cards worth up to $200, with the city contributing an additional 50% in value. For example, a $100 gift card would provide $150 in spending power. These cards are digital and can be used at more than 60 participating businesses, including restaurants, bookstores, and hotels.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 7, 2024
