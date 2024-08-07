Park Fire Continues to Burn in Northern California, Over 420,000 Acres Affected

The Park Fire in Northern California remains active, burning over 420,000 acres. Cal Fire reports challenges due to high winds, steep terrain, and low humidity. Firefighters are working hard to contain the blaze south of Mill Creek, facing difficulties with access and the intense heat. Fire retardant drops have been helpful in slowing the fire's progress, but evacuation orders remain in place for safety reasons. The fire's intensity and the difficult conditions make it challenging to control, as fire crews strive to keep it within containment lines.