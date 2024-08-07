Poor Sleep Linked to Increased Dementia Risk, Expert Says

Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, a dementia expert and author of "Living In The Moment," discusses the impact of poor sleep on dementia risk. Research suggests that inadequate sleep can lead to a buildup of proteins like tau and amyloid in the brain, which are associated with Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Landsberg emphasizes the importance of good sleep habits starting in early adulthood, as lifestyle choices in your twenties and thirties can influence brain health later in life. She warns against using benzodiazepines for sleep due to their potential for addiction and adverse effects in older adults.