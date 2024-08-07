CA, US & World
QAnon Shaman to Get Seized Costume Back After Prison Sentence
Jacob Chansley, known as the QAnon Shaman, is set to receive his seized costume, including his spear and headdress, following his 41-month prison sentence and court-supervised release. A judge ruled that the costume should be returned, despite prosecutors' requests to retain it in case Chansley attempts to challenge his conviction. The Justice Department did not provide sufficient reasons for needing to keep the property.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 7, 2024
Jacob ChansleyQAnon ShamanJanuary 6thcostumespearheaddressprison sentencecourt-supervised releaseJustice Department.
