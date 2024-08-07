Riverside County Seeks Public's Help in 36-Year-Old Cold Case

The Riverside County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation is seeking public assistance to solve a 36-year-old cold case. Jacqueline Denne Eel, a 25-year-old woman, was reported missing from Long Beach on December 23, 1988. Her body was discovered three days later by the Perris Police Department but remained unidentified until 2022. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Eel is described as Caucasian with reddish-brown or auburn hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverside County Regional Cold Case Homicide Team.