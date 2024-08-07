Southern California Rattled by 5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Near Lamont

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California last night, with the epicenter located near the city of Lamont, about 25 miles south of Bakersfield, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred just after 9 PM, causing noticeable shaking in areas like the Santa Monica Pier. Although there were reports of minor shaking, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed no significant damage or injuries. Following the initial quake, at least 30 smaller aftershocks, ranging in magnitude from 2.5 to 4.5, were recorded in the area. The US Geological Survey reported a low likelihood of casualties or severe damage.