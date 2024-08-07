Streaming Service Prices to Increase; Charles Barkley Stays with TNT Sports

Starting October 17th, Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus will all see price hikes, with Disney Plus and Hulu both rising by $2 per month, and ESPN Plus by $1. This increase comes amid a turbulent period for media companies grappling with shifting consumer habits and rising costs. Meanwhile, NBA legend Charles Barkley has reversed his decision to retire, reaffirming his commitment to TNT Sports amid Warner Brothers Discovery's efforts to retain NBA broadcast rights.