Wellness Wednesday
The Rise of Gluten-Free: From Trend to Staple
Gluten-free products have surged in popularity due to increased awareness of gluten sensitivities and changes in wheat production. Clark’s Nutrition highlights the history and evolution of gluten-free options, noting that hybridized wheat has made gluten harder to digest for some. Popular gluten-free products include "Three Wishes" cereal and various grain-free treats, reflecting a shift towards healthier, more digestible alternatives.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 7, 2024
Gluten-freeClark’s Nutritionwheat hybridizationThree Wishes cerealgrain-free productsdietary trends.
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...