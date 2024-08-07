CA, US & World
Tropical Storm Debbie Set to Regain Strength, May Hit South Carolina Again
Tropical Storm Debbie continues to drench the southeastern coastline, with historic rainfall impacting Florida and South Carolina. The storm, which has caused at least five deaths and significant flooding, is expected to strengthen as it moves back into the Atlantic and make a second landfall in South Carolina on Thursday. Authorities urge caution, advising residents to respect road barriers and avoid driving or walking through flooded areas.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 7, 2024
