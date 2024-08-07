U.S. Justice Department Foils Assassination Plot Targeting Trump

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a Pakistani national, identified as a merchant with alleged ties to the Iranian government, in connection with a foiled plot to carry out political assassinations in the U.S. The suspect was reportedly targeting former President Donald Trump and other current and former government officials. Although investigations suggest Trump was a target, no evidence links the suspect to the July 13th assassination attempt on Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the department's commitment to disrupting and holding accountable those involved in such threats.