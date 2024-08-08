Americans Shine with More Gold at the Olympics

Team USA continues to excel with new victories at the Olympics. Quincy Hall secured gold in the men's 400m by a razor-thin margin, while Katie Moon won silver in pole vault. Kenneth Brooks earned silver in the steeplechase. The American women dominated the cycling team pursuit, and Sarah Hildebrand captured gold in wrestling. Hampton Morris won bronze in weightlifting, ending a 20-year medal drought for American men. The synchronized swimming team also took silver, and Tom Shar closed the skateboard competition with silver in men's park.