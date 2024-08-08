Coachella Valley Faces Lingering Heat and Rising Humidity with Weekend Storm Possibilities

While the excessive heat warning has expired, Coachella Valley remains hot and humid, with today's high reaching 109 degrees. Tomorrow will continue to be warm, with highs around 109 in Palm Springs and up to 111 in Rancho Mirage. Winds are mild, and monsoonal moisture may bring thunderstorms to mountain communities this weekend. Temperatures will peak at 113 on Saturday, with the potential for slight rain in higher elevations. Overnight lows remain in the high to mid-80s.