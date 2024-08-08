Coachella Valley Weather: Sunny Skies and Typical Heat

Today, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds in the Coachella Valley, with temperatures reaching the seasonal high of around 109°F in Palm Springs. The area remains mostly dry, but there's a chance for some rain in the San Bernardino Mountains and high desert later today. Temperatures will peak at 113°F on Saturday, with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the mountains. Winds will pick up in wind-prone areas today but will calm by Friday. In the tropics, former Hurricane Debbie is moving away from the Carolinas, and Amelia is weakening in the Pacific.