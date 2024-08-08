CA, US & World
Crozier Fire Erupts in Northern California, Evacuations Underway
A new wildfire, known as the Crozier Fire, started yesterday morning in El Dorado County, east of Sacramento. The blaze has already burned over 700 acres and is only 5% contained. Evacuation orders are in effect for thousands of residents. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
By: NBC Palm Springs
CrozierFireElDoradoCountywildfireevacuationordersSacramento
