Disney Faces Slowing Park Demand Amid Higher Prices
Disney Parks are experiencing slowing consumer demand due to higher prices and a slumping economy. The company reported that its domestic park business fell short of expectations last quarter, with steady attendance but increased spending per visitor. Inflation and investments in new technology and rides have impacted profits. Meanwhile, Disney's streaming services turned a profit for the first time, and the company plans to raise prices for Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 8, 2024
