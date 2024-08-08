Olympic Spirit Lives On with These Streaming Films

Keep the Olympic spirit alive with these films recommended by Manny the Movie Guy: Chariots of Fire: Two men's drive to win, on Apple TV and Prime Video. Blades of Glory: A comedy about figure skaters, on Hulu and Paramount Plus. Cool Runnings: The story of Jamaica's bobsled team, on Disney Plus. Eddie the Eagle: An underdog ski jumper's journey, on Max. Miracle: The U.S. ice hockey team's victory, on Disney Plus. The Boys in the Boat: Rowing at the 1936 Olympics, on Amazon Prime Video. Race: Jesse Owens' story, on Netflix. I, Tonya: Tonya Harding's scandal, on Max.