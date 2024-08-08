One Year Since Deadliest U.S. Wildfires: Maui Remembers and Rebuilds

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the deadliest wildfires in modern U.S. history, which began on August 8, 2023, on the island of Maui, Hawaii. The fires killed over 100 people and left more than 3,000 families homeless. In remembrance, Hawaii Governor Josh Green has ordered flags to fly at half-staff. Many survivors still lack permanent housing as they rebuild their lives. A recent $4 billion settlement with Hawaiian Electric is hoped to aid in recovery. The historic town of Lahaina remains devastated, with only some landmarks, like a historic church, partially intact.