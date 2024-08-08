Oswit Land Trust Secures 639 Acres in Indio Hills for Conservation

The Oswit Land Trust has acquired 639 acres in the Indio Hills, known as Happy Valley, to protect it from development and preserve it as a natural space for native plants and wildlife. The $4 million purchase was largely funded by grants from federal and state agencies. The land is home to endangered species like the Mojave desert tortoise and serves as a vital corridor between Joshua Tree National Park and the Coachella Valley for wildlife such as mountain lions and bighorn sheep. Since 2021, the Oswit Land Trust has preserved over 5,000 acres of land.