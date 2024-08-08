Local & Community
Palm Springs Unified School District Kicks Off New School Year
Thousands of students and teachers in the Palm Springs Unified School District began the new school year yesterday, with 28 schools welcoming over 20,000 students. District officials emphasized that security is a top priority, with technological measures and trained personnel in place across all schools. Desert Sands Unified School District will start classes on August 13th, and Coachella Valley Unified School District will begin on August 22nd.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 8, 2024
